For ADO Den Haag, the new season started on Friday evening, August 11, with an away game at De Graafschap. Under the leadership of the new head coach Darije Kalezic, ADO Den Haag, despite a number of good chances, did not get further than a draw: 0-0.

ADO’s first home game of the season is this Friday against Roda JC starting at 20:00.