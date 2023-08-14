On Monday afternoon, Arie Slob, appointed to explore the possibilities for a majority coalition in The Hague city council, presented his findings and recommendations. In his report he discusses variants for majority coalitions and also emphasizes the importance of improving mutual relations and restoring confidence.

The most obvious and mentioned combination , a three-party coalition consisting of Hart voor Den Haag, D66 and VVD have not proved possible due to the opposing positions of Hart voor Den Haag and D66 .

Hence this leaves 2 other majority variants. Slob recommends an extended time frame in which these remaining majority variants can be discussed separately with the parties involved and investigated for feasibility.

The first variant comprises of a six party coalition between Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, Partij voor De Dieren, Denk, SP and CU/SG.

The second variant is a nine party coalition consisting of D66, GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA, Partij voor De Dieren, Denk, SP, CU/SGP and HSP.

The discussions should focus on topics such as important party demands, administrative culture, possible obstacles and municipal finances.

On Monday evening there will be a meeting between the Mayor and the chairpersons of all the political parties to determine the next steps in response to this advice.