Part of the Neherkade will close for roadwork during the weekend of 25 to 27 August, the road will get new asphalt.

Earlier this year, a leak occurred in Dunea’s water mains. This was then repaired with an emergency repair. In the weekend from 25 – 27 August, the gemeente will complete this work on the Neherkade.

The closure will last from Friday 20:00 to Sunday 16:00. The work itself will start on Friday morning at 10:00. Both lanes towards the Rijswijkseweg and Binckhorstlaan will be closed and one

lane towards Calandstraat and Erasmusweg.