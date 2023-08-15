Date Street City district Tuesday, 22 August Cromvlietplein Laak Tuesday, 29 August Sweelinckplein Scheveningen Tuesday, 5 September location to follow Escamp Tuesday, 12 September location to follow Centrum Tuesday, 26 September location to follow Laak Tuesday, 3 October Haringkade Scheveningen Tuesday, 10 October Gaslaan Segbroek Tuesday, 17 October Hofbad Leidschenveen-Ypenburg Tuesday, 24 October Ursulaland Haagse Hout Tuesday, 31 October location to follow Loosduinen

What can you turn in on the clean-up days

bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)

items for the secondhand shop (kringloop)

old bicycles

small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 cm. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)

domestic chemical waste (such as paint, light bulbs and batteries)

Please note that you cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.