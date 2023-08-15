Do you have old items you would like to get rid of? Turn them in for free during the clean-up days (opruimdagen). Items which can still be used will go to the second hand shops and bulky waste will be disposed of properly.

The clean-up days are from 22 August to 31 October 2023, on Tuesdays from 17:00 to 20:00.  See the list below  for a clean-up day in your neighbourhood:

 

Date Street City district
Tuesday, 22 August Cromvlietplein Laak
Tuesday, 29 August Sweelinckplein Scheveningen
Tuesday, 5 September location to follow Escamp
Tuesday, 12 September location to follow Centrum
Tuesday, 26 September location to follow Laak
Tuesday, 3 October Haringkade Scheveningen
Tuesday, 10 October Gaslaan Segbroek
Tuesday, 17 October Hofbad Leidschenveen-Ypenburg
Tuesday, 24 October Ursulaland Haagse Hout
Tuesday, 31 October location to follow Loosduinen

 

What  can you  turn in on the clean-up days

  • bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)
  • items for the secondhand shop (kringloop)
  • old bicycles
  • small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 cm. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)
  • domestic chemical waste (such as paint, light bulbs and batteries)

Please  note that you cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.