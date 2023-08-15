Do you have old items you would like to get rid of? Turn them in for free during the clean-up days (opruimdagen). Items which can still be used will go to the second hand shops and bulky waste will be disposed of properly.
The clean-up days are from 22 August to 31 October 2023, on Tuesdays from 17:00 to 20:00. See the list below for a clean-up day in your neighbourhood:
|Date
|Street
|City district
|Tuesday, 22 August
|Cromvlietplein
|Laak
|Tuesday, 29 August
|Sweelinckplein
|Scheveningen
|Tuesday, 5 September
|location to follow
|Escamp
|Tuesday, 12 September
|location to follow
|Centrum
|Tuesday, 26 September
|location to follow
|Laak
|Tuesday, 3 October
|Haringkade
|Scheveningen
|Tuesday, 10 October
|Gaslaan
|Segbroek
|Tuesday, 17 October
|Hofbad
|Leidschenveen-Ypenburg
|Tuesday, 24 October
|Ursulaland
|Haagse Hout
|Tuesday, 31 October
|location to follow
|Loosduinen
What can you turn in on the clean-up days
- bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)
- items for the secondhand shop (kringloop)
- old bicycles
- small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 cm. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)
- domestic chemical waste (such as paint, light bulbs and batteries)
Please note that you cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.