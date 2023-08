From Monday to Friday this week, ProRail is working on the track between The Hague and Voorburg. Passengers traveling between Den Haag Central and Utrecht Central will be redirected via Schiphol Airport. Travelers between Den Haag Central and Gouda will redirected via Rotterdam Central. The additional travel time can be up to 30 minutes.

Between Den Haag Central and The Hague Ypenburg station there will be a bus service.