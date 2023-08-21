ADO began their first home match of the season with a sense of cautious confidence after drawing their first game 0 – 0, away at promotion hopefuls de Graafschap. A solid result for the new manager Darije Kalezic who has been entrusted to take over from Dick Advocaat who left after last season. Going into the game Roda were second having won their opening game 4 – 1 against Helmand Sport. Meanwhile ADO we’re sat in 13th with just a point. This game was set to be a perfect test for Den Haag to gauge the capability of the team. New signings Matteo Waem, Henri Koudossou, Joel Ideho and Henk Veerman all played in the draw against De Graafschap and started against Roda.

The atmosphere was electric at the B!NGOAL Stadium with hundreds of fans queued at the turnstiles as kick off drew closer. Once the game was underway it was soon clear that ADO would be on the defensive as the Roda attacking midfielder, Walid Ould-Chikh, was played in with a ball over the top. The Roda midfielder was one-on-one with the Hugo Wentges who was quick off his line. Ould-Chikh managed to slip the ball through the ADO keeper’s legs. But a last ditch clearance from new signing Henri Koudossou denied Roda a certain goal. As the game progressed it became evident that it was only a matter of time before the hosts conceded.

In the 7th minute another chance fell for Roda, a hard struck shot from Peña Zauner on the edge of the box was parried away by Wentges. Soon after Zauner got another chance and this time he coolly placed it home to put Roda in the lead. Then on 28 minutes the Roda striker was played through once again, he slid the ball through the keeper’s legs and into an empty net to add to his and Roda’s tally for the game. This goal was much to the dismay of ADO fans who rightfully believed the goal shouldn’t have stood as Peña Zauner was at least 5 yards offside. While there may have been some controversy around the second goal, no one could fault Walim Ould-Chikh’s strike from just inside the penalty box to put the game to bed. The cutback from Schmid was hammered home by the Roda midfielder into the top left corner, leaving Wentges with no chance.

The home side went into the halftime break 3 goals down and a lack of response from the side in the second half meant the score line remained unchanged after the 90 minutes, with ADO not recording a single shot on target in the game.

This result leaves ADO with much to think about before their next game against Jong AZ. Questions will also undoubtedly be asked about the new managers suitability for the job after 2 uninspiring performances. With ADO still yet to record a goal and looking very poor defensively the side look doubtful to be even close to promotion candidates.

RESULT:

ADO: 0

RODA: 3 (Peña Zauner: 12, 28) (Ould-Chikh: 34)

Seth Baker