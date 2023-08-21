Talks to form a new gemeente  coalition with six parties including Hart voor Den Haag have  failed.  Last week, former minister  Arie Slob was instructed by the city council to investigate two possible majority coalitions. He first started exploring a six-party coalition consisting of Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, Party for the Animals, Denk, SP and CU/SGP.

It appears that  the reasons  for the collapse of the talks   are some policy issues  as well as the  pending appeal  by  Public Prosecutor  against  the  acquittals  of  Hart voor Den Haag   former  aldermen   Richard De Mos  and Rachid Guernaoui on corruption charges.

This week he will continue to investigate a possible nine-party coalition between D66, GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA, Party for the Animals, DENK, SP, CU/SGP and HSP.

 