Talks to form a new gemeente coalition with six parties including Hart voor Den Haag have failed. Last week, former minister Arie Slob was instructed by the city council to investigate two possible majority coalitions. He first started exploring a six-party coalition consisting of Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, Party for the Animals, Denk, SP and CU/SGP.

It appears that the reasons for the collapse of the talks are some policy issues as well as the pending appeal by Public Prosecutor against the acquittals of Hart voor Den Haag former aldermen Richard De Mos and Rachid Guernaoui on corruption charges.

This week he will continue to investigate a possible nine-party coalition between D66, GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA, Party for the Animals, DENK, SP, CU/SGP and HSP.