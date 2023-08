The large guarded underground bicycle garage at Koningin Julianaplein, next to Den Haag Central Station will close from 1 October 2023 to December 2024 due to the construction of the new residential towers on Koningin Julianaplein.

NS advices cyclists to park in the Fietsflat (Rijnsstraat) and in the parking facilities on Anna van Buerenstraat. Public transport bicycles will be available from the Stichthage parking facility.