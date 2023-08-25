The podcast returns to chew over the latest developments in the election campaign. Pieter Omtzigt steps into the fray, Dilan Yesilgöz steps into Mark Rutte’s shoes, Wopke Hoekstra shuffles off to Brussels and Caroline van der Plas says she won’t be standing anywhere in high heels.

Nobody seems alarmed that the economy is in recession, while the dancing is over for Janssen’s vaccine developers in Leiden.

Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol recover from their stumbles to win medals in Budapest as Max Verstappen seems unstoppable in Zandvoort. And researchers go to the ends of the earth to identify a wartime resistance fighter after a 12-year search.