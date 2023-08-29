Commit Global, an international GovTech organization that builds digital infrastructure worldwide to innovate governments is relocating from Romania to The Hague. Founded in 2015 and formerly known as Code for Romania, the organization selects and supports digital tools that have helped more than 16 million people around the world.

For example, in the current Ukrainian humanitarian crisis. Via a platform supported by Commit Global, 1.6 million refugees have access to reliable and up-to-date information, such as: how to reach the border, how to cross and how to stay safe. This central access point for reliable and verified information was set up in less than 48 hours.

The Hague is working on innovations for a better, safe and just world. As a GovTech organization, Commit Global enriches The Hague’s positioning and strengthens the Tech ecosystem of the city. Commit Global has the ambition to start working with 80 employees in its new headquarters in The Hague over the next three years.