On Saturday 9 September 9 at noon, Extinction Rebellion plan to block the A12 in The Hague between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and the temporary building of the Dutch Parliament. They have stated that they will peacefully wait there until the Dutch government has abolished all fossil subsidies.

If they are removed, Extinction Rebellion state that they will return every day at noon to block the A12 until fossil subsidies are removed.

Also on the same weekend (Saturday and Sunday), The A12 support demonstration will take place on the Malieveld, right next to the A12 blockade by Extinction Rebellion. This demonstration is being organized by a coalition including Milieudefensie, Greenpeace, Urgenda, FossielVrij NL, End Fossil Occupy, Milieudefensie Jong, Internationale Socialisten and deGoedeZaak and supported by more than 150 social organizations.

The A12 support demonstration offers concerned citizens the opportunity to speak out against the fossil fuel subsidies and show support for A12 blockade, without participating in the blockade themselves.