On Saturday 9 September 9  at noon, Extinction Rebellion  plan to block the A12 in The Hague between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and the temporary building of the Dutch Parliament.  They  have stated  that they will peacefully wait there until the Dutch government has abolished all fossil subsidies.

If they  are removed, Extinction Rebellion state that they will  return every  day at noon to block the A12  until fossil subsidies are removed.

Also on the same  weekend (Saturday and Sunday), The A12 support demonstration will take place on the Malieveld, right next to the A12 blockade by Extinction Rebellion. This demonstration is being organized by a coalition  including Milieudefensie, Greenpeace, Urgenda, FossielVrij NL, End Fossil Occupy, Milieudefensie Jong, Internationale Socialisten and deGoedeZaak and  supported by more than 150 social organizations.

The A12 support demonstration offers concerned citizens the opportunity to speak out against the fossil fuel subsidies and show support for  A12 blockade, without participating in the blockade themselves.

 

 