On the advice  of  Arie Slob  was appointed to investigate the possibilities of creating a majority coalition,  D66, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA, CDA and DENK will  start negotiations  with each other about forming a new coalition  executive  to run  The Hague.

Slob has spoken extensively with the 6 parties about the desired administrative culture of the possible coalition to be formed. The substantive wishes and concerns with regard to forming a coalition  have  also been  discussed. “All parties sitting at the table in this composition have indicated that they see opportunities and are willing to try  and work it out together,” says Slob. “That makes me hopeful. Because this city deserves a stable and effective city government.”

A week and a half ago, Slob concluded that there was insufficient trust between the parties Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, Party for the Animals, Denk, SP and CU/SGP to actually start negotiations. He informed the city council about this the same afternoon.

The most obvious combinations, a 3-party coalition with Hart voor Den Haag, D66, VVD or the current coalition parties with Hart voor Den Haag, had already  be discounted due  to  insurmountable differences  between the parties.

 