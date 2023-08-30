On the advice of Arie Slob was appointed to investigate the possibilities of creating a majority coalition, D66, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA, CDA and DENK will start negotiations with each other about forming a new coalition executive to run The Hague.

Slob has spoken extensively with the 6 parties about the desired administrative culture of the possible coalition to be formed. The substantive wishes and concerns with regard to forming a coalition have also been discussed. “All parties sitting at the table in this composition have indicated that they see opportunities and are willing to try and work it out together,” says Slob. “That makes me hopeful. Because this city deserves a stable and effective city government.”

A week and a half ago, Slob concluded that there was insufficient trust between the parties Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, Party for the Animals, Denk, SP and CU/SGP to actually start negotiations. He informed the city council about this the same afternoon.

The most obvious combinations, a 3-party coalition with Hart voor Den Haag, D66, VVD or the current coalition parties with Hart voor Den Haag, had already be discounted due to insurmountable differences between the parties.