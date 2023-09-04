Two outfits from the wardrobe of style icon Princess Diana, affectionately referred to as Lady Di, have been added to complete the Royals & Rebels – British Fashion exhibition at Kunstmuseum, The Hague. “Thanks to extra support from Nationale-Nederlanden, we managed to bring these creations to the Netherlands and add them to this already spectacular fashion exhibition. From September 9, everyone can come and admire it,” said Benno Tempel, director of Kunstmuseum.

Princess Diana was a true style icon and still is today – 26 years after her death. Due to her authentic personality and warm contact with people, she grew into ‘the people’s princess’ or ‘Queen of people’s hearts’ during her lifetime. Her wardrobe was constantly in the spotlight in the media. Everything that the princess put on immediately became a trend. So even though she herself didn’t like to be called an ‘icon’, she was one.

Two of her outfits can be seen in Royals & Rebels. A black Chanel ‘dress jacket’ is a design by Karl Lagerfeld from around 1990. It is a typical example of ‘power dressing’ with which Princess Diana is strongly associated. She wore this Chanel jacket on several occasions between 1990 and 1993, including her father’s funeral and that of her grandmother.

Additionally a literally stunning cocktail dress designed by British Catherine Walker. In 1997, the year of her death, Lady Di auctioned part of her wardrobe and this dress was specially made for the princess for the gala preview. The cocktail dress is made of silk and embossed with roses and leaves with silver thread and countless rhinestones.

Photo by ANP Foto: Prinses Diana in a cocktail dress by Catherine Walker at Christie’s, London, 2 June 1997 (in the exhibition is a similar cocktail dress that she wore on display)