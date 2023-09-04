This match was set to be a spectacle long before kick off as ADO were needing to keep the momentum they had from their away win at De Graafschap. However the odds were ultimately against ADO who faced AZ who were in a higher league position having won 2 of their 3 opening games. In addition to that the AZ side had the top scorer in the league Jayden Addai who had racked up 5 goals in 3 games, getting a hat trick in Jong AZ’s previous fixture against Telstar. To make matters worse ADO were at home, where they had not taken 3 points in any of their last 5 games.

ADO came out of the blocks fast from kick off as they won a corner in the 1st minute from a blocked shot. No sooner had ADO started to set the tone for the game then AZ’s winger Jayden Addai was played in through a ball over the top. The AZ number 7 slotted the ball past Wentges and into the net to turn his goal tally to 6 for the season. The score was now 1 – 0 for AZ with just 3 minutes played. Despite the early setback much against the run of play, the ADO players were determined to take the game to Jong AZ with ADO dominating possession in the minutes that followed. While ADO were creating chances the final pass just wasn’t being made. ADO were almost made to rue their missed opportunities as the AZ number 10 Lewis Schouten thought he had put his side 2 in front, only to be called off side. ADO responded well from this scare though as some good link up play between Dhoraso Klas and Daryl van Mieghem led to a chance for Dustin Ache whose shot was parried out for a corner by Rome Owusu-Oduro. From that same corner Jort van der Sande headed home the equalizer for Den Haag. ADO now began to control the game as the first half drew on with the pressure slowly mounting on the Jong AZ team. The AZ defence soon cracked as from a corner the ball found the left boot of ADO number 4 Matteo Waem, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net. ADO were consistently looking dangerous as half time drew closer and a shot on target from Henk Veerman forced a good save from the AZ number 1.

Going into the half time break ADO were leading by 1 goal with the score line at 2-1. ADO yet again started the half quickly and on 49 minutes a corner kick found Jort van der Sande who slotted the ball home from 6 yards to give ADO a much needed 2 goal cushion. Then on 54 minutes yet another corner kick resulted in an ADO goal as Matteo Waem got his brace to give ADO a 3 goal lead. While ADO were undoubtedly clinical from set pieces it cannot be understated that they were creating many chances from open play. In addition to that the team was playing with drive and determination even with the 3 goal lead. On 62 minutes Dhoraso Klas had a chance to extend the home side’s lead even further as the ball was cut back to him, but his shot cannoned off the post and away from goal. ADO comfortably managed to see out the rest of the game and finished the game well to keep AZ to just the one goal.

ADO fans should be in good spirits and very optimistic after this emphatic win against a side boasting the league’s top goal scorer. Den Haag now sit in 8th in the Eerste Divisie just 2 points behind league leaders Roda JC and will be looking to close that gap in the coming fixtures. The momentum gained from this win will be crucial for ADO and much needed as their following 2 games are away against recently relegated Groningen and promotion hopefuls FC Eindhoven.

RESULT:

ADO: 4 (van der Sande: 24, 49 Waem: 40, 54)

Jong AZ: 1 (Addai: 4)

Man of the match: #4 Matteo Waem

Seth Baker