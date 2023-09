This week on three evenings, Monday 4 to Wednesday 6 September, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians won’t able to use the Binckhorst Bridge and will be diverted.

Maintenance work has to performed on the bridge which can only be undertaken while the bridge is open. During the work, noise nuisance can be caused by grinding and drilling.

The bridge will remain open and hence closed to traffic from 20:00 to 00:04 on the three evenings.