The Hague mayor Jan van Zanen have asked the Dutch parliament ” Tweede Kamer” for help in his task of managing demonstrations properly. He wants legal instruments to take action against disruptive actions. On Thursday afternoon, Van Zanen had a conversation with the ” Tweede Kamer” about the right to demonstrate.

Van Zanen believes that the right to demonstrate should have limits.. The Hague mayor believes that the right to demonstrate is increasingly being abused. As far as he is concerned, blockades of highways, for example, exceed the right to demonstrate.

According to Van Zanen, demonstrators are increasingly seeking confrontation rather than justice. This is especially the case in situations where activists – “invoking the right to demonstrate” – carry out disruptive actions, exercise coercion and ignore orders from the authorities.

It appears that he wants legislative support to help prevent the A12 blockades by Extinction Rebellion. Judges have ruled that activists during peaceful demonstrations will no longer be punished if they are arrested and taken away. The Public Prosecution Service subsequently informed Van Zanen that no prosecution will take place in these situations.