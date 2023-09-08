The Titaan building in the Binkchaven was officially opened yesterday by the Municipality of The Hague, Rinke Zonneveld (CEO Invest NL), Elisabeth Minnemann (Chairman of the Executive Board of The Hague University of Applied Sciences) and Edward de Jager (Chairman Unknown Group) in the presence of around 1,000 guests from the Netherlands and abroad.

The former tobacco warehouse of The Hague’s Caballero factory has been transformed into a 13,000 m2 innovation hub by the Municipality of The Hague and Unknown Group.

Titaan is a physical meeting place and clubhouse for impact-driven entrepreneurs whose innovative solutions make the world a little better. It offers over 60 office spaces for fast-growing companies with 8 to 150 employees who currently cannot find space for their growth in the region.

The building is already more than half filled with impact companies at the date of opening. One example is Hygro, one of the first tenants. Hygro is an energy company specialising in hydrogen systems. The company first started with 2 employees and grew from startup hub Apollo 14 in the Binckhaven to 17 employees. The move to Titan allows them to grow further.

Besides offices, Titaan also provides space for over 200 companies to test their innovative solutions. For example, Hygro will test the possibilities for a self-sufficient energy system in Titaan by producing hydrogen with the energy from 1,000 solar panels on Titaan’s roof.

The Global School for Entrepreneurship is also based in the building, an accredited university of applied sciences, where students grow their own business while working towards their degree.

Equals also celebrated their official opening in The Hague, a community and academy supporting women in tech.

“We are extremely proud to return to the Binckhaven with Titan,” says Edward de Jager, chairman of Unknown Group. “This is where Unknown Group once started with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs with their solutions for a better world. We do this by empowering impactful entrepreneurs with the right environment, training, funding and collaborations with the existing business community. In Titaan we have found the perfect place for this.”

For more information: https://titaan.unknown-spaces.com/