The Hague gemeente will donate €1 per resident to help the victims of the Morocco earthquake. This amounts to a total of €564,500.

‘We have taken note of the events in Morocco with dismay. We are following developments closely,” says Mayor Jan van Zanen. ‘Last weekend we conveyed our condolences to the Moroccan community. Where possible we try to provide support to those affected in the earthquake area.’

The mayor and aldermen decided on Tuesday to provide financial support to victims of the earthquake in Morocco. Amsterdam and Rotterdam previously decided to transfer the same amount per inhabitant. The council in The Hague also says it ‘wholeheartedly’ supports initiatives by residents.

Source: DenHaagFM