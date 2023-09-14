This week on Tuesday 12 September, in a direct livestream with Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed students from The Hague University of Applied Sciences and Leiden University. Zelensky took half an hour to speak to the students and then answered a number of questions. Afterwards, the students were able to attend a panel discussion with panellists from the Ukrainian embassy and some of their teachers and students, among others.

In his speech, he reflected not only on the responsibility of young people to make choices, but also on the role of the United Nations and the European Union in this conflict. Zelensky also mentioned The Hague’s role as a city of peace and justice and the seat of the International Criminal Court.

He gave the students some important messages: “Freedom can never be taken for granted. Young people are thinking about how they can be successful in their lives. Decide for yourself what the boundaries of right and wrong are. Each person needs to know what it is to be free. Don’t take that freedom for granted, but think about how you can defend this freedom. How to create unity with others in this world.” Also: “Strive for unity, make friends and step out of your bubble. It does not matter which country they come from. The most important thing is what the outcome of your friendships means for peace in this world. Overcome everything that divides you. That is your special responsibility. In peace, you have the opportunity say yes or no to things that come your way. That is exactly what we are fighting for in Ukraine.”

You can watch the livestream on youtube.