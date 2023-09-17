From September 16 to October 31, the gemeente will conduct a smoke-free beach trial on the stretch of Scheveningen beach between HartBeach surf school and Fonk beach club.

Beach visitors are asked not to smoke in the area through social media, flags and information signs. “Butts are extremely bad for the environment,” says alderman Arjen Kapteijns. “A cigarette butt can pollute up to 1,000 litres of water and they are also difficult to clean up. That is why I think this trial is extremely important. I call on beach visitors to do their part. Because only together can we keep our nature cigarette butt-free.”

However, there won’t be any enforcement of the smoke-free stretch of beach. Partly because a smoking ban is legally difficult. However, a similar trial with a smoke-free beach zones in another municipality has shown that smoking is reduced even without enforcement.

The gemeente together with TrashUre Hunt, Scheveningen has been working for years to reduce cigarette waste. TrashUre Hunt will be holding a clean-up campaign every week during the trial and keep track of how many butts are found.

Surveys will also be conducted among residents and visitors to the beach to ask for their opinions about the trial.