From September to the end of 2023, maintenance work will take place on Scheveningen beach between the Zwarte Pad and the harbour. Dredgers will spray a total of 700,000 cubic meters of sand onto the beach. The beach will remain accessible to visitors, except for the working area of 150-200 meters.

The sand on the beach has been diminishing due to wind, waves and currents that carry sand from the coast. To keep the coastline in place the beach will be replenished with sand from the North Sea. This will also help Scheveningen and The Hague remain protected against flooding.

A work area of 150 – 200 meter of beach will be closed to beach visitors during the work for safety reason due to large machines and the risk of quicksand. Dogs must be kept on a leash (from October 1 when they are allowed on the beach again) and swimming is prohibited in the work area. Water sports enthusiasts are advised to keep their distance from the dredger and the work area on the beach.

