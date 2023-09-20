Last Monday evening, on the third Monday of September, the first edition of PrinsjesNach took place; the new event in The Hague on the evening before Prince’s Day. Both visitors and participating locations were very enthusiastic and happy with this new event in the city centre.

The organizers looks back on a very successful edition with great satisfaction and are confident that they have created a new tradition in The Hague.

Symbolic suitcase

The evening was officially opened by the Hague alderwoman for economics, Saskia Bruines at bar/bistro Palmette on “de Plaats”. Jazz trumpeter Michael Varekamp, one of the event initiators, proudly presented her with a suitcase with the text ‘Third Monday in September’ as a nod to Budget Day the next day.

Varekamp then gave a spectacular musical performance under the canopy together with the PrinsjesNach Orchestra. At the same time, various performances started at the seventeen participating locations with a mix of music styles, including jazz, Americana, indie pop and world. Some were small and intimate, some were exuberant.

The unpredictable weather did not stop visitors from coming to the city centre in large numbers.

In the run-up to PrinsjesNach, there was already a lot of support for this new event, as was evident from the nomination for the Hague Pop Awards in the category Best Hague Initiative.

The organizers are already looking forward to PrinjesNach on the third Monday of September in 2024!

foto: Eric van Nieuwland