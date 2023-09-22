Prinsjesdag, the ceremonial presentation of the annual accounts, went down with a whimper rather than a bang, as well as plenty of bells and whistles for the royal household. Sigrid Kaag delivered a caretaker budget of minor tweaks ahead of a debate that failed to ignite the election campaign but covered plenty of ground, from the moon landings to the N35 regional road.

Questions are asked after a Dutch tourist has an extended stay in Spain courtesy of the intelligence services.

Feyenoord and PSV have contrasting fortunes in the Champions League.

And a Frisian wool merchant who went to the ends of the earth and beyond to prove a point makes it onto Unesco’s world heritage list.