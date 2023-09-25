Going into the game ADO were sat in 5th place and were unbeaten in their last 4 games. Meanwhile, Telstar were sat rock bottom of the table having lost all of their opening 6 games, making the away side major underdogs before kick-off. It was clear a sense of expectation was prevalent among ADO fans before the game with many hoping for nothing less than a comfortable victory to bring some much-needed consolidation to their promotion aims.

ADO started the game quickly with an early shot from distance by Jort Van Der Sande that blazed over the bar. On 10 minutes ADO worked their way into another major chance, it started with a darting run from Daryl Van Mieghem who managed to cut inside and cross a lovely ball into the box that found the diving head of Joel Ideho. The header looked destined to nestle into the bottom corner but a superb save from Joey Houweling denied the ex-Ajax academy winger from opening the score. ADO kept up the pressure and a flurry of chances for the home side followed. Finally, on 27 minutes the away side’s defense broke, Joel Ideho received the ball out wide and played a sumptuous slide rule pass to split the Telstar defence in two. The top-notch delivery was met with a calm and collected side-foot finish from the ADO number nine Henk Veerman. ADO dominated the remainder of the half and controlled the flow of the game, a final chance just before the half-time whistle fell to full-back Justin Che from a free kick, he managed to head the ball toward the goal only for the effort to be once again saved by the Telstar goalkeeper. The half-time whistle came much to the relief of the clearly fatigued Telstar side who looked on the verge of a rout.

In the second half, the ADO side kept up the sustained pressure and the first real chance came in 53 minutes, when a cross from Daryl van Miegham was allowed through, and was deflected off the post. However, a long searching ball over the top on 55 minutes looked fairly easy to deal with for centre-back Bart van Hintum, he seemed to have the ball under control until, after what looked like a foul from Telstar striker Zakaria Eddahchouri, the ball broke free and the ball was crossed into the box and met with the boot of Telstar midfielder Mees Kaandorp. The game was now tied. ADO tried desperately to get the winning goal, but after many chances and some good saves from the Telstar goalkeeper, the match ended 1 – 1.

ADO will be very disappointed with this result as they squandered many chances and dropped 2 points against the worst team in the league. ADO, are 7th in the league on 12 points and 4 behind league leaders Roda JC. These lost points may come back to haunt the home side at the end of the season, but the focus will now have to be on the fixtures ahead for ADO, the next one being MVV who are sat in 14th position on 7 points. ADO will need to pick up some points in the following games, however, in order to sustain their promotion push.

FINAL SCORE: 1 – 1

ADO:

1: Henk Veerman (28)

Telstar:

1: Mees Kaandorp (56)

Seth Baker