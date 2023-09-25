Last weekend, The Hague police issued a warning about a new scam being used by criminals to steal money from ATM customers.

They have discovered ten ATMs that have been equipped with a so-called ‘cash trap’. As a result, the clients do not receive their pinned money as the cash is trapped between the ATM cash dispenser and the cash trap. The criminals return at a later time to remove the cash trap and the money from the ATM..

“This is a new form of fraud,” the police say. People are urged to be alert and to call the police if they suspect anything suspicious about a ATM machine.

.

Source: https://www.omroepwest.nl/

Photo: Police