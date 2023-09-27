The six political parties negotiating a new coalition for The Hague municipal executive have reached an agreement. Informant Arie Slob announced on Wednesday morning that D66, GroenLinks, CDA, PvdA, Party voor de Dieren and Denk will jointly govern the city.

The new coalition agreement and alderpersons will be presented on Monday.

This means that Hart voor Den Haag, the largest party in the city council, and the VVD, who previously were in the last coalition executive will be on the opposition benches.