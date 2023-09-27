The six political parties negotiating a new coalition   for  The Hague  municipal executive have reached an agreement. Informant Arie Slob announced on Wednesday morning that D66, GroenLinks, CDA, PvdA, Party  voor de Dieren and Denk will jointly govern the city.

The new coalition agreement  and alderpersons will be presented on Monday.

This means  that Hart voor Den Haag, the largest party in the city council, and the VVD, who previously  were in the last coalition executive  will be on the opposition benches.

 