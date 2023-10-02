Rotterdam was in shock this week after three people were shot dead in an apparent revenge attack by a medical student who had been taken to court for mistreating animals.

In the election campaign, Pieter Omtzigt unveiled his list of candidates for his Nieuw Sociaal Contract party, while Esther Ouwehand stepped aside as PvdD leader for the good of the party.

There are fireworks at Ajax but no celebrations as the Klassieker is postponed, fans go on the rampage and director of football Sven Mislintat is sent packing.

A US chemical company faces a huge bill after it is held liable for high levels of pollution near Dordrecht.

And one of the most unlikely mashups of recent years goes down a storm as Pokémon fans catch all the merchandise at the Van Gogh Museum.