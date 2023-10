Millions of Dutch people will vote in the general election but unless you are a Dutch national, you won’t have any say in how your taxes are spent. Nevertheless, DutchNews would like to hear your thoughts on the November vote, how you would vote if you could and what you think about voting rights.

You can fill in the survey by clicking on the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe5kMwM8PX3qLymiQo2EFsdJTyazlsQasJxn9j9w0Aj289kw/viewform?usp=sf_link