From October 5 to November 16, plans are available for inspection about bicycle parking in the Duinoord district of The Hague. The gemeente attaches importance to new bicycle parking spaces to maintain the quality of the public space. By removing 36 parking spaces for cars, 466 bicycle parking spaces are being created.

Councilor Robert van Asten: ”Cycling is healthy, good for the environment and often the fastest means of transport in the city. That is why we are making way for bicycles in The Hague. For example, by building good cycle paths and by strengthening safety for our cyclists. We are also fully committed to the availability of parking spaces for bicycles. This prevents streets from looking messy and people from being bothered by bicycles on the sidewalk. It is therefore a great step that we can now make the plans for bicycle parking in Duinoord available for inspection.”

Participation

The decision to improve bicycle parking in Duinoord is based, among other things, on the results from a residents’ survey which revealed that bicycles parked on the sidewalk are a cause pf concern.

A participation process was organized from May 2022 to February 2023. During this process, there were several contact moments with the neighbourhood. In consultation with residents and entrepreneurs, the places have been designated to create more space for bicycle parking.

The plans can be viewed from October 5 to November 16. This can be done from October 5 via denhaag.nl/duinoordfietst. Two walk-in moments will also be organised. The gemeente will also inform residents and entrepreneurs by means of a flyer.