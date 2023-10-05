“Uit je Dak” makes it possible to discover the city in a special way. You can also find out everything about smart roof use, for example during a roof market or a conversation with an energy coach. There is a broad program in various locations in the city, for both private individuals and professionals. For the full program, visit www.uitjedak.nl.

In the first week, the activities take place at unique locations in the city centre, such as the Bijenkorf and PAARD.

In the second, a Roof Pavilion will be built in the southwest of the city, and there will be performances and a reading afternoons on the roof of Dakota, a LEGO workshop and a bicycle tour along some roofs in the Binckhorst.

The third week coincides with the autumn holidays and the Museon-Omniversum takes centre stage, where there are not activities not only in the museum, but also on the museum.