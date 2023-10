Yesterday, Thursday, October 5, 2023, Extinction Rebellion called on its supporters to suspend the A12 blockades. This is because GroenLinks and D66 have submitted a motion in Parliament asking the cabinet to clarify how it plans to phase out fossil subsidies.

If the motion is adopted, XR says that they will examine it critically, and if the conditions are not good enough, they will consider their next steps. However, if the motion is defeated, they will resume the blockades .