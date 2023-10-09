Ado were going into the game with a rightful sense of confidence as they were undefeated in their last 4 games and had just hit some good form after a win away over promotion challengers FC Eindhoven. The recent spell of good form that ADO enjoyed up to this game against TOP Oss meant that the home side were in 2nd place in the Eerste Divisie table, and just 4 points behind league leaders Roda JC. Meanwhile TOP Oss had struggled to find any kind of form as they had lost all of their last 3 games. Although ADO would be favourites going into the game, lessons would undoubtedly have been taken from the disappointing home draw to bottom of the table Telstar, and so they would certainly not be taking any expected outcome as a foregone conclusion.

As excitement grew around the stadium and the fans packed into the B!NGOAL Stadion there was a clear feeling of confidence from the home fans with kick off drawing ever nearer. The players soon walked out to kick off and were met with a roar from the home fans, a clear show of renewed faith that the ADO fanbase have gained after a drastic change in form since that home drubbing by Roda JC.

For the match ADO wore a commemorative Escher kit to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Hague born graphic artist which may have been a surprise to some home fans as the away side played in their yellow away kit, a colour that would normally be adorned by the home side when playing at Forepark.

Although there may have been some unfamiliarity with the ADO kit there can be not questions about the nature of ADOs start to the game which was a characteristically attacking and positive one. Den Haag dominated possession in the early parts of the game and a few half chances came early on. The home side’s biggest chance however came on 11 minutes when a long searching ball was played over the top to the ADO number 9 Henk Veerman, but poor control from the striker meant the chance went begging. ADO kept pushing for chances though and on 16 minutes, a nice move from midfield found Dhoraso Klas on the left hand side and a good cross into the box found Henk Veerman who this time made no mistake in heading the ball home to put ADO in front. The home side kept up the pressure and many more chances were created as the half drew to a close although none were clear cut enough to be put away. At half time the home side were one-nil up.

TOP Oss started the second half fast however and caught the ADO defence unaware in the 46 minute after a ball over the top somehow found its way to the away side’s number 10 Giovanni Korte who manage a shot on target which was well saved by ADO keeper, Niekema. TOP kept up this momentum and a couple more chances followed but both were saved by Niekema. In the 61st minute, however, a dreadful mistake from the Burkina Faso number 1 saw a hopeful cross from Allermeersch loop over Niekema’s head unopposed and into the net. A lifeline was threw for ADO just minutes later as a reckless challenge by the TOP midfielder Allermeersch meant he received a second yellow card and an early bath. ADO were now pressing for their second with their one man advantage. Finally after long spells of ADO possession, in the 79th minute, the breakthrough came. The ball was played out wide to Henri Koudossou who whipped a perfectly timed cross into the box and it was met with an equally artistic volley from Henk Veerman that would make even the great Escher proud. The number 9s brace saw ADO clinch the win as they successfully saw the game out to add another well deserved 3 points to their tally.

The home side, although not having dropped points, now find themselves in 3rd place as FC Emmen overtook ADO due to Emmen having more goals scored. TOP Oss, by contrast, are still lingering near rock bottom in 19th place with just 4 points, they are only spared of the bottom spot because of goal difference. ADO, meanwhile, will now be looking to build on this form and secure more points in the coming games to attempt to secure promotion for a place in the Eredivisie.

Final Score:

ADO Den Haag: 2 (Veerman, 16, 79)

TOP Oss: 1 (Allermeersch, 61) Red Card (Allermeersch, 64)

MOTM: Henk Veerman

Text: Seth Baker

Photo: Mateo Kaiser