The police in Rotterdam have caught a 39-year-old man placing cash traps in ATMs. The man has been linked to at least ten cases in the Hague region.

Last month, cash traps were placed in various ATMs in The Hague region. An investigation was launched that led to the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect.

A cash trap is a metal plate that is placed on the money dispenser of an ATM, causing the withdrawn money to become stuck. This device, including the money, is collected at a later time by the scammer.

The police are asking for people who have fallen victim to the cash traps to come forward to file a police report.

Photo: Police