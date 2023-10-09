The police in Rotterdam have caught a 39-year-old man  placing cash traps in ATMs. The man has been  linked to at least ten cases  in  the Hague region.

Last month, cash traps were placed in various ATMs in The Hague region.  An investigation was launched that led to the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect.

A cash trap is a metal plate that is placed on the money  dispenser  of an ATM, causing the withdrawn money to become stuck. This device, including the money, is collected at a later time by the scammer.

The police are asking  for people who have fallen victim to the cash traps  to  come forward to file a  police  report.

.

Photo: Police

 

 