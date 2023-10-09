The loudest skeleton in the Dutch royal closet came tumbling out this week with the discovery of Prince Bernhard’s Nazi party membership card. As one resistance hero fell from grace, another had his honour restored as Tula was formally rehabilitated 228 years after being put to death for demanding freedom from slavery in Curacao.

And Ajax will hope that their talismanic former coach Louis van Gaal can steady the ship after appointing him as an advisor to the board. Wopke Hoekstra becomes an unlikely crusader for green causes to land a top job at the European commission.

And we preview the Dutch cricket team’s first World Cup appearance in 12 years.

And a bonus for patrons – part one of our cut-out-and-keep guide to the 15 main parties contesting the election: https://www.patreon.com/posts/election-special-90474108