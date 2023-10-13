As every year on 12 October, German Language Day is celebrated at many schools in the Netherlands. At the European School Den Haag (ESH) Secondary they organised special activities for their students. In some of the German classes, a quiz on the topic of “sports” and an interactive Escape Room were performed. In the library, everyone could write their favourite German word on a poster and works of German classics could be admired.

The highlight, however, was the presentation of the German Language Diplomas of the DSD I-program by the Deputy Director Juliet Palmer and Sabine Hageneuer from the Central Agency of schools abroad to several students S5 and S6L2 and L3.

As a special guest, the school welcomed Daria Bouwman, the Cultural Attachée of the Austrian Embassy in the Netherlands. Her address to the students made it clear once again how important learning a foreign language is for one’s future life.

The event was accompanied musically by pupils from S3 and S5, who performed pieces by Johann Strauss and Ludwig van Beethoven.

At the end of the event, the guests and students as well as teachers were invited to a buffet with German and Austrian specialities.