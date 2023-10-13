On Thursday, the government promised to make extra money available to prevent public transport fares from increasing in 2024. Without that money, it would of been necessary to increase public transport fares by 11.72 %.

Regional director MRDH, Jeffrey Keus (alderman, Leidschendam-Voorburg): “It is fortunate that the rates do not have to increase next year. That is good for travellers and the attractiveness of our regional public transport. We fought hard for this in national politics. Successfully!”

Last Wednesday, the mobility alderpersons of the 21 municipalities in the Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Region decided not to increase public transport fares if the government made sufficient additional resources available. At that time, there was no commitment from the government to make these resources available. As a result, no final decision could be made.