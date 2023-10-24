Passengers who regularly take the train between The Hague and Rotterdam Central Station must take into account an adjusted timetable from Monday 23 October. ProRail will be carrying out maintenance on tracks and platforms for six weeks until Sunday, December 3.

Many different activities will be carried out during that period. Work is also being done on switches, overhead lines and train safety. According to the NS, the route will be prepared in this way for the growing number of travellers in the coming years. Ultimately, to allow more trains should run on the route.

Due to the maintenance, on some days fewer or no trains run between The Hague and Rotterdam Central Station. The inconvenience for travellers will be great, especially during weekends. Furthermore, trains may depart from other platforms and at different times than usual.