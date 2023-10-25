On the 20th of October ADO faced fellow promotion candidates, FC Emmen, away at De Oude Meerdijk. ADO found themselves behind early after a lethal strike by Piotr Parzysek and a penalty that was put away by Jari Vlak to put the away side what seemed down and out. Making the score 2-0 to Emmen after just 20 minute played. ADO, however did not lose faith and pulled off and memorable comeback to win 3-2 with goals from Henk Veerman, Malik Sellouki and Daryl Van Mieghem. This outstanding result propelled the club into the top 3.

Following the away comeback at Emmen, ADO were on the road again to face bottom of the league Jong Ajax a game that ADO were expected to win. However, it just wasn’t ADO’s day and the game finished 0-0.

This result against Jong Ajax means ADO now sit in 3rd place just 1 point behind the top two, Roda JC and Willem II.

ADO’s next game is on Friday against 7th place VVV Venlo at the B!NGOAL STADION, a game that the home side will surely need to win to attempt to chase down the two coveted automatic promotion places.

Seth Baker