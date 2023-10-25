The route of the 3rd edition of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 was announced today in Paris. For the first time, the world’s most important multi-day women’s cycling race will start outside France, with three stages over two days in the Netherlands: Rotterdam-The Hague on 12 August and Dordrecht-Rotterdam on 13 August, as well as an individual time trial in Rotterdam.

The Tour de France Femmes will take place from Monday, 12 August to Sunday, 18 August, and will include eight stages. The Grand Départ in the Netherlands will take place the day after the closing ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

First stage, Rotterdam-The Hague (138 km)

The Grand Départ will take place on Monday, 12 August, in Rotterdam, next to the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in the Museumpark. The opening stage will cover a distance of 138 kilometres and, after passing through Voorne-Putten and the Westland region, will end with a grand lap in The Hague. The line will be drawn in Kijkduin, at the foot of the dunes and beach.



Hilbert Bredemeijer, alderman for sports in The Hague, looks forward to the first stage. “It is fantastic that the Tour de France Femmes has chosen The Hague for the opening stage, which will end in The Hague. The riders will start in Zuidwest, cycle around the city and finish in Kijkduin. A route that, together with the helicopter shots, gives a great view of the city. It will be a sporting festival for the entire city and will inspire the people of The Hague to get on their bikes. The Hague looks forward to welcoming the cyclists and cheering them on with all the cycling fans in The Hague.”

Stage two, Dordrecht-Rotterdam (73 km)

The second stage on the morning Tuesday 13 August will cover 73 kilometres from Dordrecht to Rotterdam via the windmills of Kinderdijk, the Alblasserwaard and the southern outskirts of Rotterdam. The race will start on the Energieplein in Dordrecht and finish on the Boompjes in Rotterdam, at the foot of the Erasmus Bridge.

Stage three, Rotterdam individual time trial (6 km)

The third stage, a 6 km individual time trial takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 August. It is a fast course right through the city, starting at the Erasmus Bridge, via Coolsingel and Hofplein, with the Erasmus Bridge and Willemsbrug on the way, and the finish line once again on Boompjes.

After Rotterdam to Valkenburg

After two days in the Netherlands, the Tour de France Femmes heads to the south of Limburg for a stage from Valkenburg to Liège. The women’s tour will finish at l’Alpe d’Huez on Sunday, 18 August.