House prices in the Netherlands continued to stabilise in September, rising 0.6% on August, national statistics agency CBS said on Monday.

Prices have now risen for four months in a row, but are still down an average of 3.5% year on year, the CBS said.

Calculations by estate agents organisation NVM, which are based on signed deals but not completed transactions, indicated earlier this month that prices have now risen for two quarters in a row.

The land registry office Kadaster reported just over 16,000 completed transactions in September, a drop of nearly 9% on the same period last year. Over the first nine months of this year, nearly 132,000 homes have changed hands, down 7% on 2022.

There are, however, wide regional variations. In both Amsterdam and The Hague house prices are still down almost 6% on a year ago but the number of transactions has gone up by 6.3% and 5% respectively.

Source: https://www.dutchnews.nl/2023/10/house-prices-rise-again-more-sales-in-amsterdam-and-the-hague/