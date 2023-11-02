Residents are advised to stay indoors today if they can, because storm Ciarán is hitting the region. In South Holland, the weather warning will upgraded to Code Orange as of 13:00.

Currently, Code yellow is already in force in the province. However, later in the day there is a chance of even larger wind gusts, from 100 to 110 kilometers per hour.

Tonight the wind will gradually decrease, however, code yellow still applies due to expected wind gusts of between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour. This can cause damage and danger from trees and flying objects, according to the KNMI.

Also motorists are warned to expects an extra heavy evening rush hour, because bad weather conditions always cause traffic jams. The ANWB therefore advised people today to work from home.