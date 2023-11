The President Kennedylaan between the Conradkade and 2e Sweelinckstraat will be closed to cars traffic in both directions on Saturday 4 November from 08:00 to 18:00 because the electricity supplier Stedin will be repairing two electricity cables.

Also the fietspad on The President Kennedylaan between the Conradkade and 2e Sweelinckstraat will also be closed to bicycle traffic on 4,5 November as well as on the following weekend 11,12 November from 08:00 to 23:00.