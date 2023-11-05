Storm Ciaran arrived this week and proved so fierce that even the organisers of the headwind cycling championships were forced to to back-pedal.

In the election campaign there was a sense of calm before the storm as Frans Timmermans and Pieter Omtzigt engaged in a bit of light sparring while Dilan Yesilgöz gave an interview that was dominated by her dog and her wardrobe.

The Dutch cricket team notched up their second win of the World Cup, while Ajax moved off the bottom of the Eredivisie. And while the human population edges towards 18 million, scientists raise the alarm about the declining number of seals in the Wadden Sea.