The ambitions of the new Hague executive coalition agreement have been financially translated into the budget, which amounts to more than €3 billion for 2024.  “Attention is paid to the balance between being financially cautious where necessary, and investing extra when possible and necessary. For example, we see that there is money left over on a number of themes each year, while there are shortages in other projects. This has now been balanced,” says Saskia Bruines, Finance Alderwoman.

One of the  themes of  coalition agreement is   to increase the pace of  sustainability, therefore there will be additional funding for  insulating homes and greening  urban  greening. Also there will  more money   for  residents  on a low income  as well as for  improving gemeente services.

At the end of last  year, the gemeente  set aside €25 million to soften the consequences of increased wages and prices. This money has been included  in the budget to, among other things, absorb the excessive increase in energy prices for swimming pools, public lighting and  gemeente l housing.

 