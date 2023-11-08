The ambitions of the new Hague executive coalition agreement have been financially translated into the budget, which amounts to more than €3 billion for 2024. “Attention is paid to the balance between being financially cautious where necessary, and investing extra when possible and necessary. For example, we see that there is money left over on a number of themes each year, while there are shortages in other projects. This has now been balanced,” says Saskia Bruines, Finance Alderwoman.

One of the themes of coalition agreement is to increase the pace of sustainability, therefore there will be additional funding for insulating homes and greening urban greening. Also there will more money for residents on a low income as well as for improving gemeente services.

At the end of last year, the gemeente set aside €25 million to soften the consequences of increased wages and prices. This money has been included in the budget to, among other things, absorb the excessive increase in energy prices for swimming pools, public lighting and gemeente l housing.