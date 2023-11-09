As of today, it is possible for everyone to register for the NN CPC Run The Hague. The 48th edition of this spring classic will take place on Sunday 10 March 2024. The spring classic with various distances for young and old attracts around 30,000 participants to the royal city every year.

Every year, world class international runners compete with the national top runners in the main distance race, The NN Half Marathon, which takes runners through the city to the Scheveningen and from there back to the Malieveld. In addition to the top runners, thousands of recreational runners of all ages start every year at various distances. The NN CPC run The Hague is a true running experience.

The Malieveld is the center of the NN CPC run. This is where all races start and finish.

Hilbert Bredemeijer, Sports Councilor and a fanatic participant: “Every year the NN CPC run is one of the largest and most beautiful sporting events in The Hague. For both young and old, experienced and novice runners, it is great to run through The Hague encouraged by fellow citizens. “It’s a fantastic experience to participate with tens of thousands of participants and I’m really looking forward to it.”

For walkers: City Pier Night Walk

On Friday evening, March 8, the City Pier Night Walk is the start of the sportiest weekend in the royal city. During this evening walk, participants walk from the Malieveld to Scheveningen Pier . The routes of approximately 8 and 12 km feature several (musical) acts and you will pass highlights of The Hague.

Run against cancer

The charity of the NN CPC Run The Hague this year is KWF Kankerbestrijding. Under the motto “Run against cancer”, participants can dedicate their participation to charity and/or collect sponsor money for the charity. Participants can also make a donation when registering.

Registration

As of today, you can register for all parts of the NN CPC Run The Hague: NN CPC4ALL of 1 KM, group Youth Run (1 KM and 2.5 KM), 5 KM Run, 10 KM Run and the NN Half Marathon. Walkers can register for the City Pier Night Walk.

Corporate teams and schools can also register from today.

You can register via https://www.nncpcloopdenhaag.com/news/register-now-for-the-48th-nn-cpc-loop-den-haag/