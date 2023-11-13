Going into the game ADO were sat in 3rd place on 26 points after just 13 games played. The home side had come off the back of two good away performances. First at Noordwijk in the Beker cup where ADO won one-nil even having gone a man down after just 33 minutes, and then at Jong PSV where ADO emerged victorious 2 – 1 winners. Cambuur were just outside the playoff spots but had won their last two games. The most recent of which they won astoundingly 8 – 1 away at Top Oss.

The away side pressured ADO from the start, taking the game to the promotion hopefuls from the outset. ADO responded well though and the game ebbed and flowed with no real chances in the first 25 minutes, until a breakaway move by Cambuur in which the ball was slipped through to Balk, the Cambuur winger and number 7, who took the ball round the keeper and guided the ball goalwards but was denied a goal by brilliant clearance from Bart Van Hintum. Not a bad start from the recent signing from Zwolle who joined ADO in October. It soon became clear that this game would be decided by a breakaway goals, and sure enough, on 36 minutes after a good, defence-splitting through-ball by Cambuur midfielder Van Kaam, the away side’s number 10 Fedde De Jong found himself in a one-on-one. A chance which he duly put away by taking the ball round the keeper and slotting it home to give his side the lead. After a rather uninspiring performance from ADO, the first half drew to a close and ADO certainly had a lot to think about.

The home side needed some chances to gain momentum and try to get back into this game, but a deep line played by the home side allowed Cambuur to put pressure on them from kick-off and their first chance came within a minute of the second half whistle being blown. The ball was played out wide to Cambuur number 27 and wing-back, Sylla, who played a good cross in along the ground to their striker Roberts Udrikis who tapped the ball in to double their lead. Things went from bad to worse for ADO who struggled to create any clear cut chances, and on the 63rd minute after a very clumsy challenge from Silvinho Esajas, the home side were down to ten men. The home side continued to struggle creating hardly any chances throughout the remainder of the game but were thrown a lifeline on the 85rd minute when Gylermo Siereveld went down in the box, claiming a penalty. The spot kick was given and put away by ADO number 9 Henk Veerman to add one more to his goal tally. Making it 8 goals in 14 games. The home side could unfortunately not build on the goal and the game ended 2 – 1.

ADO now ought to be looking ahead to try to improve on this result, although they shouldn’t lose faith as before that, they were unbeaten in 11 league games. ADOs next fixtures are against Dordrecht who are in 8th and Jong Utrecht who are in 16th. Games ADO will have to win if they want to keep their push for promotion.