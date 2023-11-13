The gloves come off in the election campaign as Pieter Omtzigt is taken to task for his lack of detail, while kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven takes a sideswipe at Dilan Yesilgöz. Meanwhile, Frans Timmermans drops a key manifesto pledge before dashing off to eye up German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s pretzel collection.

Mark Rutte has an eye on his next job as he heads to the Middle East to talk to Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The government wants to extend its ban on mobile phones in classrooms while NS agrees to freeze rail fares next year. And the cricketers have two chances to clinch a place in the Champions Trophy.