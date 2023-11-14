A cinema inside a cinema? Boutique cinema The(Any)Thing recently opened its third location at Pathé Ypenburg in The Hague.

After the great success of the first two locations in Wijk bij Duurstede and Hotel New York in Rotterdam, film lovers can also enjoy the luxurious and personalised cinema experience in The Hague.

This concept offers the first on-demand cinema within a multiplex cinema in the world. Prepare for a cosy evening with your partner or friends, enjoying the latest blockbuster or a timeless classic in your own stylish private cinema, complete with delicious snacks.

More than 1,000 state-of-the-art films and classics

The new branch at Pathé Ypenburg offers an exclusive experience with a total of six theatres, five of which are designed for two people and one special room for up to five people. The private cinemas have a unique design, state-of-the-art picture and sound technology as well as offering movie lovers the freedom to choose which film they want to see, when and with how many people. With over 1,000 films available – from the very latest offerings to classics – there is something for everyone. Through The(Any)Thing’s app, visitors can book their own room for a personalised cinema experience, controlling the start time, breaks, sound and light in the room.

Special varied food menu via the app

This private cinema experience can be booked from €49 for a two-person room and €99 for the five-person room. Guests not only enjoy the luxurious and intimate environment, they can also order cold and hot bites from a special varied food menu via the app and be served in the room. After the film, guests can chat at Pathé Ypenburg’s new bar, which is open to all and provides the finishing touch to the ultimate cinema experience.

Unique experience

Jacques Hoendervangers, Managing Director of Pathé, says of the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with The(Any)Thing and bring this unique experience to our cinema in Ypenburg. This innovative concept fits perfectly with our mission to give our visitors a special outing to experience with friends or family. In more and more of our cinemas, we also offer other entertainment, hospitality and leisure, such as gaming and digital escaperooms. This allows our visitors to enjoy an even more complete day or evening out.”

Thomas van de Weerd, Founder and Director of The(Any)Thing, added: “With the opening of our third location at Pathé Ypenburg, we are taking an important step in realising our vision: to give people the freedom to watch films tailored to their personal preferences. We are immensely proud of this partnership and look forward to welcoming even more film lovers to our private cinemas.”

Tickets can be booked via: https://www.pathe.nl/theanything