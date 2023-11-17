The three front runners are deadlocked as the election campaign enters its final days, all hoping a surge in support, a tactical shift or a last-minute gaffe will tip the balance their way. Mark Rutte takes time out from his busy schedule handing out flyers in Almere to measure up the curtains at Nato HQ. Away from the campaign, Schiphol’s plans to cut flights are brought down under pressure from the US and the EU. Eurostar gains a potential rival and Parisians are offered the enticing prospect of a weekend in Groningen. And in sport, we manage to use the words “Ajax” and “triumph” in the same sentence.

https://soundcloud.com/ dutchnewsnl/the-zoutelande- was-omtzigts-waterloo-edition- week-46-2023