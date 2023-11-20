Today, the North Seas countries make a leap forward in the Hague to progress the offshore wind energy agenda. A shared Action Agenda builds towards an integrated energy system in 2050, a sustainable and resilient supply chain in Europe, and a better balance between energy and nature in the North Seas. Earlier this year, the Northern Seas countries and the European Commission declared shared ambitions for wind energy in the North Seas. The North Seas will be the largest source of sustainable energy in Europe. For these shared ambitions international cooperation is essential, which is why the North Seas countries convene a second time this year.